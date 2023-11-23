B. Riley Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $101.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.50.

NYSE:DY opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

