Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 25,580 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,286,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 2U were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in 2U by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 2U by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
2U Price Performance
NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $13.15.
About 2U
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
