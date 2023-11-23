Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $483.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.37.

About VAALCO Energy

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.