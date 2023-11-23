Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 545,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 510,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $393,385. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MEG opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $957.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

