Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 238,424 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

