Barclays PLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $159,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.01 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $503.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

