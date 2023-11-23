Barclays PLC Sells 15,300 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CLDT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $481.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.25 and a beta of 1.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

