BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of BRBR opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $301,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

