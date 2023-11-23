BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $50.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.