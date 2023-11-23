Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

AAPL opened at $191.31 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average of $181.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.