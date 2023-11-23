bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.87. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

