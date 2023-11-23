BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.72

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.72 and traded as low as C$12.26. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.62, with a volume of 500 shares.

BMTC Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.55.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$169.08 million during the quarter. BMTC Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that BMTC Group Inc. will post 1.1673152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

