Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.74

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.21, with a volume of 36615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,107,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,107,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,567 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 341,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braze by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

