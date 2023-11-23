BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of BrightPath Early Learning Inc (CVE:BPE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.79. BrightPath Early Learning shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 75,900 shares.
BrightPath Early Learning Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80.
About BrightPath Early Learning
BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.
