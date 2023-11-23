Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 61,575 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61,575 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $276,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,876,000. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,335,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $174,125,000 after buying an additional 168,381 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

