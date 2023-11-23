C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.09

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.09 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.45 ($0.16). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.16), with a volume of 110,704 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.
