C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.09

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.09 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.45 ($0.16). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.16), with a volume of 110,704 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £31.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

