Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 274,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cable One by 18.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cable One by 6.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cable One by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $540.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.23 and a 12 month high of $861.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

