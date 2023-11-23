California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 22,634 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,634 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $455,670,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 454,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.