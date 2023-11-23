California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flowserve by 70.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.0 %

FLS stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.