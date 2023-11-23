California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 445.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

