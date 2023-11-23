California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kirby by 724.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 29.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 10.6% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 114,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $676,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $676,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $287,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,609 shares of company stock worth $4,204,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

