California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASO opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

