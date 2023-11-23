California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,393 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.2 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.