California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.26. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,399,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.