California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.42 Million Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 125.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 559,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

