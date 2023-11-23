California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.64 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $35,168,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 258,729 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

