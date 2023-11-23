California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 899,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,744 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.