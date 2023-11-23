California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,022. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.