California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.23 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after purchasing an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,616,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,549,000 after acquiring an additional 115,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

