California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

