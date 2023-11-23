California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Fox Factory Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

