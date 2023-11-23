California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $448,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.