California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,438 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OGN opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGN

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.