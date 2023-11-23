California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $390,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Up 0.1 %

NVST stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,143.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Envista

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.