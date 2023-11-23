California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 25,548 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 38.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,770,000 after acquiring an additional 533,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 0.87. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $501,313.14. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,615.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

