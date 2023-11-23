California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,390 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Workiva by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Workiva by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Workiva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Workiva by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock worth $425,339. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

