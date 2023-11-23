California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,226 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $184.56 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.00 and a 200 day moving average of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

