California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

PVH Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PVH opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

