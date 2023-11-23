California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,585 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,337 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,087,000 after acquiring an additional 624,528 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,570,000 after acquiring an additional 147,431 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,308,000 after acquiring an additional 177,987 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.3 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.68. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wolfspeed

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.