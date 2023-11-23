California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,698 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,230. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $98.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

