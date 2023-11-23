California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,663 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.91. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

