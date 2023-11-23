California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 174,869 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 174,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NOV by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

