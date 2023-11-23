California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,065,248 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 856,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065,248 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Andra AP fonden increased its position in First Horizon by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 515,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Horizon by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Horizon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,647,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

