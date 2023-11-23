California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,641 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 50,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

