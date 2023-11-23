California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,659 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,659 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AIRC opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.