California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,844 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

