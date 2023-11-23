California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,451 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after buying an additional 330,256 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Up 0.7 %

FIVN stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.