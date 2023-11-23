California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,253 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.45. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $21.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

