California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,332 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $106.39 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $664,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,548.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $664,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,087 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

