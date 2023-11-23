California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

